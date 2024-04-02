Plymouth Argyle sacked Ian Foster on Easter Monday. Foster was once a coach at Portsmouth. (Image: Getty Images)

Former Portsmouth assistant manager Ian Foster has been relieved of his duties as Plymouth Argyle boss.

Foster worked under Paul Cook at Fratton Park before carving his own path as a manager. He was tipped to take over from Danny Cowley at PO4 in January 2023 and was interviewed for the vacant position. But, ultimately, it was John Mousinho who landed the job - a decision that has clearly worked well for the Blues!

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The 47-year-old left Pompey just before they won the League Two title in 2017, taking up a role with the English FA as a coach of their under-17s. He then went on to manage the under-19s, winning the European Championship's in 2022. Earlier this year Foster linked up with Steven Gerrard as his assistant at Al-Ettifaq, before becoming the manager of Pilgrims, succeeding Steven Schumacher who left for Stoke City.

Foster's time at Home Park was far from successful, however, and he won just four of the 17 games he took charge of. At present, Plymouth are 21st in the Championship table and above the relegation zone by a point.

Confirming to the official club website why they made the decision to part ways with Foster after just three months, chairman Simon Hallett said: “Ian was hired through a thorough and extensive recruitment process and his coaching credentials really stood out when making the appointment.

“But we have to balance long-term stability against short-term decisions, and we have given Ian as long as possible to see if results could improve.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best chance of securing survival.

“The Green Army have been incredible in recent weeks, as ever, and we need you all now to continue that support as we embark on the final weeks of the campaign with Neil and Nance in charge.

“Together we can achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season.”