Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Oluwayemi will be at Pride Park on Saturday, despite being on loan at non-league Chelmsford City, thereby ineligible to play in the League One encounter.

The 22-year-old has featured regularly for the National South outfit, helping them into seventh spot after nine matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has been left without a match this week as he serves a suspension.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a recent midweek defeat to Hemel Hempstead, Oluwayemi received a yellow card in the fifth minute of time added-on.

It was later announced he had also been issued with a red card upon conclusion of the game.

As a consequence, he is ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Ware, while has returned to Fratton Park to spend the last week training with Mousinho’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Oluwayemi will be with Pompey’s squad at Derby, although not on playing duty.

Josh Oluwayemi will be with Pompey at Derby on Saturday, although remains on loan at Chelmsford City. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho told The News: ‘Josh has been getting on pretty well, who have had a good start to the season.

‘He’s kept a few clean sheets and made a real impact, but unfortunately he was recently sent off and is not available for this weekend.

‘We’ve had him in training this week because he’s not playing for three weeks, while he’s travelling with us to Derby so he gets a bit of exposure and stays in with the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So if you see him at Derby, it’s not because we have recalled Josh or anything like that!

‘Regardless, we’ve had really, really positive feedback from Robbie Simpson (Chelmsford manager), while Joe Prodomo watches them quite a bit.

‘He keeps tabs on our goalkeepers out on loan, which is Josh and Toby (Steward), and there has been excellent feedback so far.’

A week last Monday, Oluwayemi was booked in the fifth minute of time added-on against Hemel Hempstead, with the scoreline 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Hemel won a penalty moments later, earning them a dramatic winner, with Oluwayemi sent off in the aftermath.

He was able to play in a 2-1 loss at Torquay last weekend, but is now suspended, prompting a temporary return to the Blues.

Mousinho added: ‘Obviously we don't want players to be sent off.

‘But when we take young loans from clubs higher up the pyramid – such as Abu Kamara or Alex Robertson, by the time you send them back, they will have ticked off a lot of the boxes in terms of experience they wouldn't be able to tick off at their parent clubs.