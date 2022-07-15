Following his move from AFC Wimbledon in 2021, the 28-year-old has so far failed to match expectations – scoring just two goals in 22 outings for the Tractor Boys last term.

That’s made Pigott available to clubs, with the the Blues keen on a loan deal with a view to buy.

We spoke to TWTD editor Phil Ham, who gave us the lowdown on what went wrong at Town for the forward and what the Fratton faithful could expect from the latest name to be linked with the Blues.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what was said.

‘Pigott started the first game and then Macauley Bonne happened, he came on as a sub and scored in the same match.

‘With the system that Paul Cook plays, there is only one striker and Bonne just kept scoring, which didn’t give Pigott a look in the team again.

‘When Kieran McKenna came in, he was given the odd game but never convinced when he had the chance, which isn’t a surprise because it is difficult to turn it on in one game.

Ipswich striker Joe Pigott has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘Pigott is someone who needs a run of games, but the club wasn’t in a position to give him that.

‘He had a lot of off-the-field issues as well, which is obviously something else that your mind is going to be on.

‘It was the ideal time to join Ipswich but I think it’s got to a point where I’m not sure he’s quite what McKenna wants as a striker.

‘He’s already brought in Freddie Ladapo this summer, who is very good at running in behind, and I don't think that’s Pigott’s game, he’s not really that type of striker.

‘He’s quite tall so should win a lot of headers, get on the end of crosses and be a real threat in the box, but he just doesn’t have that real pace element.

‘It’s one of those situations where it’s not really worked out and going away and finding a new club where he’s going to play regularly is what he needs at this stage.

‘He’s shown he can do it in League One with other clubs, and if you’re a League One manager looking for strikers, you look at his record and know he’s the right man for you.

‘I suspect he will leave Town thinking that Blues fans haven’t seen the best of him by any stretch of the imagination.

‘I think Pompey fans should look at his AFC Wimbledon form more than his Ipswich form because he never really got going here.