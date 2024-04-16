Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will hope to secure League One title tonight against Barnsley

John Mousinho’s side will once again look to secure promotion to the Championship when they host Barnsley in this evening’s EFL fixture.

After drawing against Bolton, Pompey are one step closer to taking home the League One title and they require just one point for promotion while all three will confirm the title.

Ahead of the impending Fratton Park match, here is the latest news from Pompey’s League One rivals...

Pompey rivals on League One survival

Cheltenham Town currently sit 22nd in the league with four defeats on the trot. They will be taking on fellow relegation-contenders Burton Albion in this evening’s EFL match with both sides understanding it is a must-win fixture if they are to remain in League One next season.

Cheltenham Town have won just one of their last 11 fixtures

The Robins have picked up just one win from their last 11 games and one more defeat would all but relegate the side. Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town’s head coach Darrell Clarke said: “This is one of our final opportunities to keep it in our own hands, it’s as simple as that.”

“We have to go and win a game at Burton and that’s what we’ll be trying to do, so we can go into the last week of the season with a chance of staying in League One. I’ll prepare the lads as best as I possibly can and I’ll be ready.”

“We can’t change the past, or do anything about it,” Clarke said. “We have to understand the importance of the game and put in a performance a lot better than we have in recent weeks. The message is loud and clear and it has been for five or six weeks, but we find ourselves with a final opportunity to keep it in our hands, so we have to be ready for it.”

Bolton star on Championship future

Bolton Wanderers loanee Nathanael Ogbeta has opened up on his long-term ambitions as he admits uncertainty over his Swansea City contract situation. The Toughsheet Community Stadium side picked up the left wing-back in the January transfer window on a deal that currently runs out this summer. He has made 20 appearances for Championship hopefuls and while he is aware of the question marks hanging over his situation, the 22-year-old has confirmed he remains fully focused on achieving promotion with Ian Evatt’s side.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Ogbeta said: “There hasn’t been much said, to be fair, I have just been trying to concentrate on my football and my agent is usually the one who usually deals with what is going on.

“I have been focussed on what is happening here and pushing for automatic promotion. I have obviously been keeping tabs on how they have been doing, seeing the system, what has been going on but for me, I have been so happy coming here and so grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity.

He added: “My contract is running up at Swansea but I am excited to see what the future holds. Just being here has been such a catalyst.