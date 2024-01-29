Callum Lang has joined Pompey from Wigan for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Portsmouth FC

John Mousinho toasted the capture of Callum Lang - and admitted he'd be ‘surprised’ if there were no other arrivals during the January window.

The Blues have snapped up the attacker from Wigan for an undisclosed fee, taking their tally to three signings this month.

Pompey remain in the hunt for Reading’s Tom McIntyre and Carlisle’s Owen Moxon, with both requiring transfer fees if they are to be completed in the current window.

Mousinho wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on either target as Thursday's 11pm deadline looms.

And while he won’t put a number of how many more players he wants, he believes Lang does not represent the end of this month's dealings.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I’m not putting a number on it, I just think quality is more important and that's what we’ve tried to focus on with everything we have done this window.

‘Whenever we bring players in, it’s ones we think are going to have an effect and are absolutely box-ready for League One. They can come in after a few days in the building and have that impact - like Myles Peart-Harris.

‘Or some which might be two or three weeks or more down the line (from being ready), but at some point have an impact on this season and beyond.

‘I genuinely don’t know numbers, we are not going to commit to anything - but we are not closed off and done, saying “That’s everything”.

‘I would be surprised if there’s no more. If we don’t manage to get any more over the line, then that's fine, we still have a very strong squad, but I'll be surprised if we don’t have additions before Thursday.

‘There are plenty of irons in the fire and some far more advanced than others. A lot will change between now and Thursday, especially once the midweek fixtures across the league have been played.

‘Once those fixtures are done, Wednesday and Thursday will be frantic, especially considering there has been so little transfer activity across the board.

‘I felt there would be a few more on Monday morning, yet we were the only ones that had done anything with Callum coming in.’

Other than Denver Hume, the Blues currently don’t anticipate any departures during the window’s remaining days.

And Mousinho is extremely pleased with the business already conducted.

He added: ‘To be able to take the opportunity with Matt (Macey) was really pleasing, he has come in and fitted in really easily having that transition from last year.

‘Myles has taken to it brilliantly, the performance at the weekend showed that. It really helps if you have somebody that’s obviously match-fit and ready to go because of his involvement at Brentford.

‘Callum (Lang) has played plenty of League One football this year, although has probably taken a slight dip in appearances over the past few weeks with the impending transfer and Wigan looking to move him on.