Earlier this month, the talented Wales international collected his third red card in 72 Pompey appearances after kneeing MK Dons’ Daniel Harvie in the back.

Subsequently handed a four-match ban, he returns to Pompey’s squad for Saturday’s tough trip to promotion-chasing Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Morrell’s absence from the heart of their midfield, the Blues dropped out of the play-off hunt after collecting a disappointing six points from a possible 12.

And while the 26-year-old acknowledges he must learn from his punishment, he is adamant his aggressive approach cannot be toned down.

Morrell told The News: ‘I’m a footballer that has to play on the edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m 5ft nothing, I’m slow, I’m weak, I wouldn’t be stood here now if I didn’t play on the edge and was aggressive. Yet people who have met me off the pitch would probably say that I’m nothing like that.

‘You have to find the balance, you have to play within the rules of the game – or not get caught. The unfortunate thing for me is I got caught doing something I’ve done plenty of

Joe Morrell was sent off against MK Dons in April and reveals his red card regret - but insists he cannot change his game. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

times before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I kneed him in the back when I got up. It’s something I’ve done plenty of times before. In the moment I was annoyed with the way I’d been fouled and dragged to the floor, so wanted to give a bit back.

‘Obviously you have to do that smartly, which normally I’m able to do, but this time it was caught by the linesman.

‘I’ve no complaints, no excuses, I’m not going to blame anyone else, it’s completely my fault. I apologised to the boys and it has been difficult to live with for the last four weeks.

‘But I have to be nasty on the pitch, winding people up, it’s something which helps me as a player. The way I play is all or nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You have to do things within the laws of the game and obviously it’s something I need to learn going forward.

‘At the end of the day, though, I want to win, I’m here to win, I’m here to get promoted with this club, by any means necessary.

‘But I understand I’m going to have to do things better in order to stay on the pitch.’

Morrell earned his first Pompey red card for his foot deemed too high during a Kassam Stadium encounter against Oxford in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His second dismissal was prompted by two yellow cards at Fleetwood in January, the second coming for intentionally handling the ball in a 2-0 victory.

Considering MK Dons was his second red card of the season, Morrell’s subsequent ban was extended to four matches – yet now he’s back.

He added: ‘I’ve had all sorts done to me, stamped on, pinched, these are things that supporters probably don’t see.

‘In the Premier League and when I play for Wales, you have to be a bit different with VAR, but football at this level is not nice, it’s not pretty, you don’t get respect off the opposition, so you’re not going to give that back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad