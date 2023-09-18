Watch more videos on Shots!

Colby Bishop had triple reason to toast his last-gasp Blues leveller at Pride Park – and, unsurprisingly, his celebrations were over-exuberant.

Turning home Terry Devlin’s pass in the fifth minute of time added-on, it deservedly earned Pompey a 1-1 draw against the Rams.

It also marked the second successive season Bishop had netted at the club he represented from the age of seven before being released at 15.

The striker subsequently drifted into non-league football with Dunkirk FC before returning to the league with Accrington and now Pompey.

And, somewhat inevitably, the former City Ground season ticket holder revels in occasions such as Saturday.

He told The News: ‘I left Derby aged 15 when they told me I was too slow, that was the reason at the time.

‘But it’s the best thing that ever happened to me, I went on to play men’s football and the physical side is probably I am adept to that.

Nottingham Forest fan Colby celebrates his last-gasp leveller in front of the Derby supporters. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I was part of a team which also contained Max Lowe (Sheffield United) and Callum Guy (Carlisle), they’re probably the only two that have kicked on.

‘I went from Derby to a local men’s team called Dunkirk FC – and from there Notts County picked me up.

‘Also I’m a Forest fan and have dreamed of scoring at Pride Park. I used to have a City Ground season ticket for years and years and years, my friends were there in the away end on Saturday.

‘I have been here in the away end there and travelled the country watching Forest as a youngster, I'm a big fan.

‘It means more scoring at Derby as well, of course it does. If you ask a Pompey kid whether he wants to score against Southampton, he’s not going to say no.

‘Mind you, I love the banter between fans. They were giving me stick every time I was on the floor, I could hear them.

‘Near the end, this one guy was bellowing and laughing every time I was on the ground. If you give it, you’ve got to take it, haven't you!’

While Bishop may have played for Derby at age group levels, he managed to play cricket in his hometown.

Namely for Nottinghamshire, before having to give it the game to focus on a football career with Dunkirk, Notts County, Worcester City, Boston United, Leamington and Accrington.

He added: ‘I had the decision to play for Nottinghamshire or to carry on playing football – and I chose football.

‘I was a wicketkeeper-batsman. I don’t think I was as good as I am at football, I wouldn’t have made it.