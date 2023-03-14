‘I’m flabbergasted’. Rival boss’ outspoken response to Portsmouth’s win

And the Accrington boss was adamant his side gave John Mousinho’s side a pounding with 10 men, despite falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Coleman couldn’t understand referee David Rock’s decision to send off keeper Lukas Jensen, after he fouled Paddy Lane and denied the winger a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Scouser took exception to the referee looking to see if there was an advantage, before pulling back play after Reeco Hackett failed to put the loose ball into the net.

He was proud of how Accrington forced Pompey back for the rest of the first half, however, with the Mousinho’s side getting on top before the home side regained the ascendancy.

Coleman told Accrington’s Twitter account: ‘I don’t know the rules anymore, I’m flabbergasted.

‘It’s denial of a goalscoring opportunity and the lad’s missed an open goal, then he’s blown his whistle afterwards.

‘It’s bad defending from us, but I’m flabbergasted.

John Coleman after he collided with the assistant referee and was knocked to the floor last night.

‘What I will say, is after the sending off we were magnificent.

‘We took the game to them, made several chances and pinned them back.

‘They couldn’t get out of their half.

‘The game got a bit bitty in the second half, then the (Pigott) sending off, you only have to look at our goalkeeper’s thigh to snake your own mind on that.’

Despite being pleased with a lot of Accrington’s play, Coleman was frustrated with his side not making more chances as they twice hit the woodwork and Doug Tharme saw his effort well saved by Matt Macey.

Coleman added: ‘We concede a poor goal having missed a good chance.

‘Then at 2-0 at 10 a side, we’ve missed a glorious chance and hit the bar a second time.

‘Then we concede a really poor goal. You could argue it was a foot up on Harvey (Rodgers), but he should do better. Then it was good finish from Colby.

‘I thought we were harshly done by and we didn’t deserve to lose the game, but circumstances have conspired against us.

‘We have to score when we were on top - and we didn’t.

‘From 11 minutes to 50 you would swear it was them who had 10.