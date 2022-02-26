The Fleetwood players celebrate their second goal during the first half at Fratton Park.

The Blues were looking to go four games unbeaten going into today’s game, with the Cod Army 19th in the table and nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation places.

However, from what was on show during the first half at Fratton Park, it was the visitors who looked the side on a decent run of form.

Indeed, they raced into a 3-0 lead, before Ronan Curtis pulled a goal back for the hosts with a penalty on 45 minutes.

That gives the home side a glimmer of hope of getting something from the game in the second half, but it appears many fans on social media have already made up their minds.

Here’s what’s been said on Twitter as the Blues stare defeat in the face.

@khooper8695: And I'm going home, that is unacceptable #Pompey

@pompey_geez_1: My 10 year old son just asked if we can leave. Shambolic. #pompey

@mark11s: Might have been a sell out at kick off. Be lucky to be 5000 left at full time #Pompey

@RobVaughan18: Sorry but the manager has to take all the blame for this awful showing #pompey

@Pompey_Goals: What happens when u leave your work horse players on the bench.

No Hirst no Romeo no Thompson no Ogilvie got nobody to battle imo #pompey

@lewieboy: Hacket and walker off! #pompey.

@TheChief657: That half is on Cowley, can't change the formation and play players out of position and not expect a disjointed performance #Pompey

@TheBenBishop: One shocking penalty decision has saved us being 3 down at half time to Fleetwood after a shambles of a half, produced by an out of depth manager making nonsensical erratic changes to the team... The guy is a joke #Pompey.

@Steve_Wrixon: What is going on with this #Pompey midfield?

Hackett none existent! CM’s not picking up runners. And our forwards never make a run across defenders.

They stand there and wait for it to fall to them.

So far into the season and they still don’t look like they no what they are doing.

@dazza_nics: Tactical nightmare that half along with some horrendous performances all over tbh.