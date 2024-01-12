Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paddy Lane believes he’s in the form of his life - and credited the influence of John Mousinho and his Pompey backroom team.

The impressive 22-year-old has been one of the league leaders’ star performers this season, rattling in seven goals from the wing.

The ex-Fleetwood man ranks his performances as superior to when crowned EFL League One Young Player of the Season in 2021-22 after bursting on the scene.

Initially a steady starter following last January’s move from the Cod Army, Lane has flourished in front of the Fratton faithful’s eyes.

Paddy Lane believes he's in the form of his life at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And he’s targeting becoming even better as the youngster continues to mature.

Lane told The News: ‘It’s the best season of my career so far, but I don’t want it to stop there, I’ve got the second half to come so I want to carry on.

‘I’m now better than when I won the EFL award - and my stats show that. I have already beaten my goal record for that season and the performances I’m putting in week in, week out are better as well.

‘I’ve watched my games back from then and it’s something I’ve noticed. That’s down to the staff working with me here and the relationships I have with the players.

‘I feel I’ve improved in everything. I’m more experienced from playing more, my body has developed even further from the work we do in the gym, and my understanding of the game from the staff has also heightened my performance on the pitch.

‘I was low on confidence when I joined Pompey, but as soon as the gaffer came down here he changed that.

‘The belief the staff had in me re-instilled my confidence, I finally had people who really believed in me and wanted me to be part of the team’s plans.

‘Every week in training they make sure I am doing the right things, doing my extras, just believing and putting their faith in me to go onto the pitch.

‘There is still more to come. I want more goals, more assists and to keep the performances high. If I keep improving and the players around me can keep improving, the team will improve also - and keep us top of the league.’

Lane has now scored nine times in 41 appearances, operating either on the left or right flank for the Blues.

Although the Northern Ireland international admits it took him a little time to find his feet at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘My form was all right when I arrived but, as far as my standards go, it wasn’t as rapid as I would have liked to be.

‘Some players hit the ground running and some players take a bit of time. It wasn’t a case of I didn’t hit the ground running, I thought my performances were okay.

‘But from when I came back from injury against Shrewsbury (April 2023), I found my feet and performances started getting better.