Marlon Pack reflected on etching his name alongside his Fratton heroes and insisted: I’m living the dream of every Pompey fan.

The Blues skipper was voted as The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season, among 12 similar accolades presented to him before Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wigan.

Among previous recipients are two of his favourite players - Linvoy Primus and Arjan de Zeeuw.

Marlon Pack was presented with The News/Sports Mail’s Pompey Player of the Season by Jordan Cross

Others to have collected the trophy since its 1979 introduction include Alan Biley, Noel Blake, Alan McLoughlin, Guy Whittingham, Alan Knight, David James, Michael Doyle and Pack’s team-mates Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop.

Now they’ve been joined by the 33-year-old from Buckland, who in a memorable campaign has also skippered Pompey to the League One title.

He told The News: ‘It’s a really nice moment for me to be among those types of names on the trophy, players I watched over the years, or were at the club when I was in the youth-team.

‘When talking about my favourite Pompey players, I always look at the flair players, like Paul Merson, Andres D’Alessandro, Robert Prosinecki.

‘I’ve been fortunate over the period I’ve supported the football club in that we've had some unbelievable talent - Lassana Diarra, Yakubu, Teddy Sheringham.

‘Then the unsung heroes, Linvoy Primus was an unbelievable credit to this club and servant, Arjan De Zeeuw is another, there were loads over the years.

‘For all those flair players, there was always someone else behind them that were the workhorses and steady Eddies.

‘Genuinely, any one of us could have received an award this year and, regardless of how many games you play or how old you are, it’s still a really nice fuzzy feeling when you get complimented by someone.

‘It was unbelievable to be presented with 12 trophies, although it was close to kick-off, so I had to sprint down the tunnel. I didn’t get as long as I normally do to get ready and prepare!

‘Thank you for all that voted, I’m only living out your dream and doing what anyone else would be from Portsmouth in a Pompey shirt - which is giving 110 per cent every week and just playing for this great football club.

‘I just want to say thank you, so many other lads could definitely be winning that award - and I’m lucky it was me.’

The Blues suffered a first defeat in 18 matches as Wigan inflicted a 2-1 loss.

Nonetheless, it didn’t dampen the promotion party, with an on-pitch presentation of the League One trophy taking place after the final whistle.

Pack added: ‘The be-all and end-all is lifting that trophy on Saturday because it has been a real team effort from everybody behind the scenes to those in the football side.

‘So to lift that and enjoy those celebrations on the pitch in front of everyone was fantastic.

