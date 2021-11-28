It’s unsurprising considering he has spent a career featuring in either the centre of defence or at left-back, including time at Spurs.

Certainly Ogilvie has no preference over whichever role is allocated to him in a Pompey shirt.

At present, however, he is operating at centre-back and on Saturday was man-of-the-match in the 1-0 triumph over former club Gillingham.

Since restored to the starting XI in the position after the Ipswich debacle, he has been a key part of a side which has gone nine matches unbeaten.

Yet he is far from a rookie in the role.

Ogilvie told The News: ‘I will play anywhere the gaffer wants me to play. As long as I’m out there enjoying my football, that’s all that matters.

‘Growing up, I’ve pretty much had two positions my whole career, including while at Spurs.

Pompey man of the match Connor Ogilvie wins another aerial dual in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Whether it’s left-back or centre-back, it’s not a problem and I don’t have a preference. Anywhere on the pitch I will be happy.

‘I have always prided myself in trying to be adaptable. I’ve probably played more at left-back, but I did play a lot at centre-back at Gillingham as well, so it’s either for me.

‘I think everyone’s a striker when they are younger because they want to score the goals, but you get pushed back – and I ended up at left-back or centre-half.

‘No matter my position, I will put my all into every performance. As long as I’m playing, I have no problem.’

Ogilvie served as a central midfielder on the opening day of the season, standing in for Shaun Williams after the Irishman collected an injury during the warm-up.

Otherwise 14 of his 15 appearances for the club so far have come in defence – either at left-back or as a centre-half.

And, for the last two matches, he has operated in a back three, with Shaun Williams replacing the suspended Sean Raggett on Saturday.

Ogilvie added: ‘Whether it’s left-back or centre-back, it is pretty much the same. Both are defensive challenges.

‘Featuring in a back three is a bit different. Me and Rags have normally been playing as a two, but the switch is not loads different, you just have to adapt and overcome.

‘Sean has been excellent, a massive presence in the back line this season, and deserves the praise he gets.’

