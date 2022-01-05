However, according to the Doncaster Free Press’ Liam Hoden, finances are likely to scupper any hopes the Blues have of offloading the duo to their former stomping grounds this month.

Here’s what he had to say as we caught up with him about the duo...

Not financially viable

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From what Gary McSheffery says, Paul Downing is on the list that they have got of potential central defenders, but he is the most expensive on that list in terms of wages.

I think if a deal for Downing was going to happen it would probably have to be a loan, with Pompey contributing a decent amount to it.

‘They certainly wouldn’t be able to afford him outright without him taking a considerable wage cut, but there has been interest there in him.

On Marquis, again, finances would be the problem.

Paul Downing and John Marquis have both been linked with moves to Doncaster Rovers this month

I don’t think they’ve really looked at it in any detail because of the cost in terms of wages.

He was a massive player here and I’m sure anybody would want him to come back, but I don’t think it is financially viable with what they’ve got available and what they need to do as well.

Would certainly improve Doncaster

Doncaster are in a position where they need to be bringing in 4,5,6 players this month.

I think if it was just smartening things up then they would perhaps use that money to try and get somebody like John back, but what they’ve got available they need to spread that out over a few players and John would eat it out for himself.

With John he obviously hasn’t hit the heights that he did for Rovers down at Fratton Park, but I'm sure he’ll score goals for this team, he’d make a big difference.

Paul Downing, too. He had a really good loan spell just before he joined Pompey and obviously he hasn’t played a huge amount of football the last few years, but I think he’d certainly do a job.

Both would make a big difference but there is that financial side of it which might mean the deals won’t happen.

Remain to be convinced

I would say the more likely one, if either were to come, would be Paul Downing.

But the deal would have to be spot on for Rovers as there would need to be a fair amount of contribution from Pompey so that would look more like a loan.

Ultimately, I’m not too convinced either will be coming this month.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron