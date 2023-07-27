Certainly it has not been easy for Ryley growing up as the sole Bristol City fan in the family, while also representing the Robins since the age of eight.

This weekend pitches Pompey’s centre-half against the team he supports as Nigel Pearson’s Championship side visit Fratton Park.

It represents the Blues’ final friendly ahead of the August 5 curtain-raiser to the 2023-24 League One campaign.

By a remarkable quirk of fate, the opposition on the south coast that day is Bristol Rovers.

As ever, Ryley’s proud dad John will be attending, watching his son in action.

Although, on that particular occasion, the passionate Gashead will be in the away end – and willing Pompey’s downfall.

Towler told The News: ‘My family have always been football mad.

Ryley Towler will be facing his former club on Saturday in Pompey's final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I’m a Bristol City fan, it’s something I’ve become through playing for them since the age of eight and going to their games over the years.

‘But all of my family are Bristol Rovers, my dad, my granddad, everyone. My dad used to be a season-ticket holder there.

‘I’m from Hillfields in Bristol, which is more Rovers than City. I’ve got loads of friends who support either, there’s a lot of banter.

‘But even when I played for City, my family wanted me to do well and love watching me, which I appreciate.

Ryley Towler in Championship action for Bristol City against Watford in February 2021. Picture Marc Atkins/Getty Images

‘My mum and dad will be there against Bristol City on Saturday and others also come down to Pompey when they can.

‘My brother comes a lot. He plays locally and, when he isn’t, can be found at my games, as are my mates, my nans, granddads and cousins.

‘Although, for the first game of the season, my mum will be in the Pompey end and my dad in the away end. He loves Rovers.

‘When we played them at the Memorial Ground in March, my dad was in the home end. When we scored our first goal, I knew where he was sitting, so tried to run over there a bit in the celebrations!

‘City and Rovers haven’t played each other for so long, you know. The last time was when City won 2-1 at Ashton Gate in September 2013 in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

‘I still remember it!’

Towler made five appearances for City, featuring four times in the Championship, before sold to Pompey in January.

Now he’ll be lining up against his home-town club for the first time, albeit in friendly competition.

He added: ‘Nigel Pearson was really good to me, he helped me in trying to get better and was also honest with me.

‘He knew I wasn’t going to be playing for the first-team, so let me go out on loan to AFC Wimbledon, which is what I wanted. I needed games.