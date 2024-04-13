John Mousinho’s side secured a 1-1 draw at the home of Trotters, which now leaves just one point away from promotion heading into Tuesday’s visit of Barnsley.

Abu Kamara opened the scoring on seven minutes for Pompey, only to be cancelled out by Aaron Collins’ header, also in the first half.

It was a dogged defensive display from the visitors, who were largely reliant on counter-attacking to threaten Bolton, yet they held on to claim a point, while denying their promotion rivals the opportunity to close the gap.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

1 . Will Norris - 7 Was protected very well by his team-mates, who doggedly defended their penalty box. Could do little about Collins’ goal and commanded his six-yard box very well. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Joe Rafferty - 8 Recalled to the side in place of Swanson, his experience and know-how was hugely important. Some tremendous defending at times, especially in the second half. An absolute rock. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Sean Raggett - 9 - MOM One important first-half block with the ball four yards from entering the net. As ever, put his body on the line and was an immovable force throughout, battling hard and giving nothing away. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales