The 25-year-old won his maiden Wales call-up in October 2019 while on Newport County’s books, with several inclusions since.

Yet the Cardiff-born former Under-21 international defender is still awaiting his first senior cap, having been an unused substitute on each occasion.

Poole has been in scintillating form since his Fratton Park arrival, netting a third goal of the season in the Blues’ 2-1 triumph at Wigan on Saturday to keep them top of the league.

Wales international Joe Morrell is among his Pompey team-mates – and the former Manchester United man believes operating in League One is no barrier to his dream.

Poole told The News: ‘I’ve been called up to the Wales squad a couple of times and haven’t actually made a cap yet, but it would be nice to get in again.

‘I’m not ruling it out yet, I’m still quite young, but you never know, hopefully we can have a successful season this year and we’ll see what happens.

‘Of course I can achieve that playing for Pompey, Joe Morrell is in the Wales side and he's playing in League One.

‘Wales have some good defenders playing in the Premier League, but I don’t see that as something that’s stopping me, I feel I can do it, I haven’t lost faith in me getting call-ups, so hopefully it can happen.

‘I played at all age groups for Wales, including a lot of games for the under-21s. Then I called up a few times for the senior side and was on the bench, but not actually got onto the pitch.

‘The last was two years ago, under the same manager (Rob Page), he was my under-21 manager as well. You never know.’

Poole has scored three times in his opening 10 matches since joining Pompey on a free transfer in July.

That goal haul equals his overall tally during 111 league games at former club Lincoln over the previous two-and-a-half years.

He added: ‘We are playing well as a team, it has been such a collective effort.

‘I’m doing all right and am really enjoying my time at this football club, trying to get promoted, and if we keep doing what we are doing, I don’t see why not.