Delight for Pompey goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, who saved three penalties for Pompey in the shoot-out against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues had already qualified following a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon, the point securing second spot and an away fixture in the next round.

However, as is customary in the competition, the fixture went to penalties to decide a bonus point.

Oluwayemi, in for loanee Josh Griffiths, rose to the challenge superbly, saving from Kwaku Frimpong, Coutney Senior and Aron Sasu.

That helped Pompey claim a 3-1 triumph – and earned the former Spurs keeper the man-of-the-match honours.

And Cowley afterwards sung the 21-year-old’s praises.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘I was well pleased for Josh Oluwayemi, he’s a great kid and has a brilliant attitude.

‘Every single day in training he comes in with a fantastic work ethic and real focus, he has a brilliant mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Football is an honest game and when you approach your work on a daily basis like that then you naturally get your rewards and it was great to see him have his moment in the limelight.

‘He is a brilliant shot stopper. We spoke after the Crawley game that maybe he went a little early and he doesn't need to because he can hold his position.

‘He is so athletic, with an amazing wing span, and his reactions are incredible. It’s no surprise to me that he made the saves he did.

‘I see so much in Josh and he’s just short of game time, but these matches have been brilliant, that’s why we wanted to progress because now that gives us another game for our young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If we are going to develop our young players, we have to keep trying to give them game time and also in the cup competitions that matter.’

Oluwayemi signed for the Blues in the summer following a successful trial after his release by Spurs.

Cowley has already previously spoken of his desire to loan the keeper out in the second half of the season to aid his encouraging development.

And that very much still remains the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘If we want to develop our young players, sometimes we have to make selfless decisions and long-term decisions.

‘I think a really good long-term decision for us as a football club would be to loan Josh out and get him the necessary game time to allow him to make the progression we think he is capable of.

‘This is the challenge. We obviously wouldn't be able to loan Josh out unless we brought another one in.