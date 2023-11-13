Alex Robertson is confident he will remain at Fratton Park for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson has been in impressive form for Pompey.

The talented 20-year-old’s season-long loan from Manchester City has a recall option in January, standard practice for such arrangements.

In recent years, the Blues have lost Ben Thompson (Millwall), Josh Griffiths (West Brom) and Andre Green (Aston Villa) in those circumstances.

Robinson has flourished with regular first-team football at Fratton Park, making 18 appearances and establishing himself as a regular starter.

The 20-year-old believes that involvement has satisfied his parent club, who are in touch several times a week checking on his progress and wellbeing.

And the Australian is adamant he wants to see his impressive south-coast loan through.

He told The News: ‘The main thing about coming out on loan is you need to play.

‘If you don’t then it’s not as good as it can be. As soon as I came to Pompey and started playing a lot, Manchester City were really happy, and then you can focus on other things.

‘I want to stay here for the rest of the season, but I can't control anything which is out of my hands.

‘I doubt they would want me to go back if I’m doing really well here, unless it’s for something serious - but if I’m enjoying it, doing well, playing a lot, so I think they’ll be happy with that.

‘I’ve spoken to them quite a few times and returning in January has not been mentioned at all.

‘Recalls can happen, it can also go the other way, if you are not playing then you can go back. Hopefully it doesn’t get to that.

‘Hopefully I can stay here for the remainder of the season because I’m really enjoying it. I love it.’

Of Robertson’s Manchester City age group, he isn't alone in heading out on loan to drive development.

Others include Callum Doyle (Leicester), James Mcatee (Sheffield United), Finley Burns (Stevenage), Liam Delap (West Brom) and Luke Mbete (Den Bosch).

Robertson added: ‘Manchester City have a team who look after those players out on loan.

‘There’s a coach, some physios, analysts, a nutritionist, people that support you if you need a house or car, everyone you can imagine for loan players.

‘They are really good and very supportive. It’s the biggest club in the world, so something you'd expect.

‘A lot from my age group are out on loan and have found senior football experience - and most are doing well.

