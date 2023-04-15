In-demand former Portsmouth and Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie linked with EFL return at Bristol City

Football Insider claim Bristol City are keen to bring the Scot back south of the border – three years after his one and only stint in English football.

That spell was at Fratton Park, where the former Rangers youngster spent the 2019-20 season on a year-long loan.

McCrorie made 23 appearances for the Blues that campaign – operating in both central midfield and right-back roles – as Kenny Jackett’s then side suffered League One play-off semi-final heartache at the hands of Oxford.

As reported by The News, Jackett was interested in the former Scotland under-21 international returning on a temporary basis, although the player wanted to find himself a permanent home somewhere.

That prompted amove toScottish Premiership side Aberdeen – initially on loan, but made permanent in 2021.

Since then McCrorie has made 111 appearances for the Dons and acted as captain as Pittodrie.

The now 25-year-old has made 37 appearances for Barry Robson’s this term as they sit third in the league.

Ross McCrorie spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Pompey.