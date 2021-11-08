In-demand Portsmouth attacker's contract update with deal set to expire next summer

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park following his move from Burton Albion in 2019, but is yet to extend his stay on the south coast.

Harness has long been one of the most popular players in the squad, when it comes to generating interest from suitors.

But the in-form talent explained he’s remaining calm over his situation, despite not speaking to Blues boss Danny Cowley or the club’s hierarchy about a contract.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is perhaps due to a clause in his current contract that may see it automatically renewed in the near future, with Pompey holding an option in their favour which can see it extended by 12 months.

Ever-presents for the former Lincoln City boss such as Lee Brown and Sean Raggett have also yet put pen to paper on a new deal in PO4 - with Cowley having to make some difficult decisions soon as he continues to shape his squad.

Harness is clear on his preferences for the future, however, stating he wants to stay in royal blue and achieve his Pompey goals.

Speaking to The News, Harness said: ‘There’s not been any conversations (about a new contract).

Marcus Harness' current contract is set to expire this summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I have an option on my contract at the end of the year, so I think it’s quite secure. I don’t think there’s any rush for them to speak to me, so I’m just kicking on.

‘Yes of course (I’d like to stay at the club), I’ve got unfinished business at this point and we’re on a bit of a run now as we’re four games unbeaten, so I want to keep building on that and we can hopefully turn the season into a good one.

Harness bagged his sixth goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Harrow Borough on Saturday – with five of those efforts arriving in the past nine games.

The former Coventry academy player has been among the brightest performers for Cowley’s men in that time, and he still feels there’s plenty of time for Pompey to get their season going.

He added: ‘Anything (can still be achieved), it’s November so there’s still a lot to play for and we can still push for those play-off places and you never know.