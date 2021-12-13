In-form ex-Charlton Athletic and Southend United winger's Portsmouth contract admission as deal comes to a close

But the winger sees no reason his form can’t continue to improve for Danny Cowley’s side over the second half of the season.

Hackett’s fortunes have been rejuvenated this season, with the 23-year-old looking to have no Blues future after making just a single appearance following his arrival from Bromley at the start of last year.

The former Charlton man has been brought back into the equation by Danny Cowley, however, playing 24 times this term and returning four goals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hackett is one of 13 first-team players who will see their deals come to a close next summer, however, with the club having an option over an extension.

With a young family settled in the area, the left footer explained some security moving forward will naturally be on his mind.

Hackett said: ‘I’m just completely getting on with it.

‘My contract goes until the end of the season, but it’s not the end of the season yet, when I get close to the time I’m sure it will be on my mind.

Reeco Hackett in action against Morecambe.

‘But at the moment I’m playing, I’m happy, so I’ve just got to keep pushing and carry on getting points on the board.

‘I’ve been in the last year of my contract a few times, just part of football, everyone has to live it at some point.

‘I try not to think about stuff off the pitch, and when I’m out there I just get on with it and do the job that I’m told.

‘It’s not the first time I’ve been in my last year, sometimes you play your best football in the last year of your contract.

‘I wouldn’t say I am overly thinking about it, I’m just getting on with my football and really enjoying it.

‘You think about it, I have a family, we have all moved down here and I would like to extend my future here, but I’ll have to see what happens at the end of the season.

‘I had my son in the summer (July). When you’re on your own you can go anywhere for football.

‘I live in Waterlooville, we’re settled. We’ll have to wait and see.’

It’s been far from plain sailing for Hackett at Pompey, with last season being spent on loan at Bromley and then Southend as they were relegated to the National League.

Now, though, he’s started five games on the spin and is establishing himself as a central part of Cowley’s plans.

He added: ‘I have a job and must get on with it. For me it's just about enjoying football, I love football, that’s the main thing for me, just about enjoying it and being out there and being on the grass.

‘I have been given my opportunity this season and Danny has put his trust in me and given me a platform - and I just have to keep repaying him on the pitch and putting in performances.

‘It has been a tough 18 months, but it’s all been worth it. I’ve been involved in most games now, the manager has put his faith in me and I’ve just got to keep doing the job he wants from me and keep improving.

‘It was always my aim coming into pre-season. I spoke to Danny and he gave me a clear picture of what it would look like and I always back myself to put in performances and earn the shirt and it was just about putting that into play.

‘He was clear that if I do put in performances then he’ll give me the opportunity - and that's exactly what he’s done.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind