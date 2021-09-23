In-form Millwall loanee lays down targets as Portsmouth head to Charlton Athletic

Mahlon Romeo

The performance displayed in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Fratton Park earned praise from fans, as Danny Cowley’s side played with an intensity missing against Cambridge United.

The Blues were also much more progressive in their passing after failing to break down the U’s low block at the weekend.

Romeo picked up man-of-the-match plaudits on both occasions, with his penetrative runs making an impact in the second half against Mark Bonner’s side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That pattern continued against the Pilgrims, with the 26-year-old now demanding more of the same as Pompey go to The Valley.

Romeo said: ‘Looking at the start of the game on Tuesday, we had a lot of chances.

‘We were on the front foot more and we had a bit more purpose to what we’re doing.

‘It’s easy to pass sideways and back. The hard part is getting on the ball and trying to make it happen.

‘There’s a fine line between trying to make things happen and knowing when to, too, though.

‘After the run of games we had there was no other option, really, and we had to come out 100 per cent. We need to keep that up.’

There was a clear message coming down from Cowley on Tuesday, Pompey needed to play with an intensity which has been missing from their game at late.

Romeo explained that when things aren’t going right, the back-to-basics principle is the sensible approach to take.

He added: ‘When you’re having a tough run, that’s what you need sometimes to get yourself out of it.