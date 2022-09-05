Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger felt his groin tighten while warming-up on the Fratton Park pitch ahead of kick-off against Peterborough on Saturday.

As a consequence, Danny Cowley revealed he didn’t consider using Jacobs from the bench in their 2-1 victory.

Instead Josh Koroma, Reeco Hackett, Joe Morrell, Joe Pigott and Jay Mingi were introduced into the action as substitutes.

Pompey’s medical team will now assess the extent of Jacobs’ problem as the Blues seek to avoid another injury lay-off for the popular 30-year-old.

Cowley told The News: ‘Unfortunately Michael Jacobs felt his groin in the warm-up, so we couldn’t use him, that’s the only disappointment which came out of Saturday.

‘His groin tightened up, so we’ll see how that evolves.’

Pompey are without a Tuesday night game this week, with a trip to Barnsley (September 10) their next fixture.

Michael Jacobs felt a tight groin during the warm-up ahead of Pompey's 2-1 win over Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That will give a little leeway with Jacobs as they check his availability for first-team duty during this encouraging start to the campaign.

He has featured nine times this season, scoring twice, and been included in all 10 match-day squads so far.

The former Wolves man’s last outing was the 2-2 draw at Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy, in which he featured for 62 minutes.

Ronan Curtis has been preferred on the left flank for three of the last four League One matches, which all yielded wins.

However, Jacobs came off the bench to score against Cambridge United and also made an eye-catching contribution after being introduced at Port Vale.

Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (hamstring) currently occupy the Blues’ treatment room, with Connor Ogilvie absent on Saturday following the birth of his son.

Pompey are presently second in the table, having won five of their opening seven matches and taken 17 points from a possible 21.

