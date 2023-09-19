Zak Swanson misses Pompey's trip to Barnsley this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Zak Swanson is absent from John Mousinho’s squad for tonight’s trip to Barnsley (7.45pm), while Abu Kamara drops to the bench.

That means a return for Joe Rafferty at right-back, having served his three-match suspension following a Stevenage red card.

Joe Morrell is also back from a ban, albeit one match, and he comes into the centre of midfield, replacing Kamara.

In the reshuffle, Gavin Whyte is likely to revert to a wing role, with Paddy Lane on the other flank.

Whyte previously operated as a number 10 in Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Derby and was involved in Colby Bishop’s last-gasp leveller.

Tino Anjorin is once again named on the bench, although from the 18 that were on duty at Pride Park, Sean Raggett is missing.

Ryan Stevenson is included among the substitutes for a second match running, having yet to make his league debut for the Blues.

Elsewhere, Christian Saydee remains out with a hamstring concern.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Whyte, Bishop, Lane.