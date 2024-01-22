News you can trust since 1877
In sights, chances fading and on the way: the latest on every Portsmouth story of the transfer window

January, as ever, hasn’t been quiet for Pompey with a string of transfer stories this month.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jan 2024, 23:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT

Arrivals, departures and a string of rumoured targets have already surfaced this month with the Blues looking to be active to bolster their bid to reach the Championship.

We’ve assembled all of the transfer lines which has already emerged and given you the latest position on those stories – or, if necessary, shot down the speculation which is wide of the mark,

From left-right: Denver Hume, Myles Peart-Harris, George Edmundson and Jude Soonsup-Bell have been among the Pompey January transfer stories

1. January transfer stories

From left-right: Denver Hume, Myles Peart-Harris, George Edmundson and Jude Soonsup-Bell have been among the Pompey January transfer stories

The first name to pop up this month and one of a swathe of rumoured targets which were well wide of the mark. Bagged 16 goals for Swindon and promptly recalled by Bradford, but playing for the Bantams would rule out the 22-year-old appearing for a third club this season. Carlisle among those interested.

2. Jake Young

The first name to pop up this month and one of a swathe of rumoured targets which were well wide of the mark. Bagged 16 goals for Swindon and promptly recalled by Bradford, but playing for the Bantams would rule out the 22-year-old appearing for a third club this season. Carlisle among those interested. Photo: George Wood

Pompey have been linked with a number of players this month - many operating in positions where they're not trying to recruit. An experienced central defender is being sought along with pace and power out wide and a replacement for Alex Robertson. A new keeper was being chased with Matt Macey arriving.

3. Positions targeted

Pompey have been linked with a number of players this month - many operating in positions where they're not trying to recruit. An experienced central defender is being sought along with pace and power out wide and a replacement for Alex Robertson. A new keeper was being chased with Matt Macey arriving. Photo: Jason Brown

Wigan man was linked with Pompey a couple of weeks ago, but sporting director Rich Hughes immediately shot that one down and made it clear the attacker is not being looked at by the Blues at this stage.

4. Callum Lang

Wigan man was linked with Pompey a couple of weeks ago, but sporting director Rich Hughes immediately shot that one down and made it clear the attacker is not being looked at by the Blues at this stage. Photo: Bernard Platt

