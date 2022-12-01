The Blues hall of famer has told of the drinking, smoking and gaming which would take place when the Three Lions used to gather for international duty.

The man fondly known as ‘England’s No1’ by the Fratton faithful had a career with his country which spanned 13 years from his debut in 1997 until the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

James reflected on a halcyon period when he could call Paul Gascoigne, Paul Ince and Ian Wright his team-mates in the late 90s.

He told The Harry Redknapp Show: ‘We used to meet up with the England squad in the 1990s, and the first thing you’d do was meet up with the whole staff in the bar at Burnham Beeches.

‘It was “okay, we’re training at some point tomorrow”. Then you’d be in the bar until 2am or 3am in the morning! That was just standard.

‘I can’t imagine Gareth Southgate saying now “I’ll meet you in the bar lads!”. It would be dehyrdate and then go and do that sports science stuff, or whatever you’ve got to do!

‘Gazza was part of that squad, Wrighty was part of that early squad.

David James (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

‘We used to have the “Queen Vic”, which was Incey’s room.

‘We’d go to the Queen Vic each night at the beginning of the week, drink beers, play computer games and smoke fags!

‘It wasn’t everyone, but it was whoever wanted to drink or smoke could. It was a communal space, really, really good.’

Despite operating in a manner which would make a sports scientist wince, James told how the likes of Gascoigne and Ince would switch into game mode when the time arrived.

His England experience was very different from those early days, however, by the time Fabio Capello was in charge of the international team.

James added: ‘That group of England players were so good.

‘They were so good on the pitch, but off it as well - there was such a good balance about it.

‘It changed and the other end of the extreme was Fabio Capello, where you couldn’t have ketchup on the dinner table.

‘It was very different.

‘In training on a Wednesday and it was “Incey! Is the Queen Vic open tonight?”.

‘There was all of this banter, but as soon as it came to game day these guys would switch.

‘We’re talking about some of England’s greatest players like Ince and Gascoigne. They knew how to control both levels.

‘It was about that balance, and that squad in the 90s was fantastic.’