John Mousinho lauded the Fratton faithful for their relentless backing which swept Pompey to a big promotion victory over Oxford.

And the Blues boss asked for his side’s fans to continue bringing the noise as their League One campaign heads towards an exciting climax.

Fratton Park’s biggest crowd since 2010 produced a memorable finale to the 2-1 victory on Saturday, as the home fans sensed their team needed pulling over the finish line.

Endless chants of ‘blue army’ reverberated around the packed stadium as a wall of noise carried Pompey to a win which keeps them seven points clear at the top of League One.

That stirred memories of legendary nights against Stockport back in 1998 and AC Milan 10 years later when PO4 echoed to the noise of incessant backing.

Mousinho is adamant raising the decibel level made a significant difference to his players on the pitch, as they sought to deliver victory.

He said: ‘I thought for the last 15 minutes it was just noise, it was incredible.

‘It was brilliant and we feel it. We feel it on the bench and I 100 per cent guarantee the players feel it as well.

‘In seeing out the game, which we did really well, I think the fans made a massive difference.

‘I think the support we have and generate can really make a big difference for us. We really felt it in the last 10 to 15 minutes.

‘It’s obviously great to be in this position in March, we have something to play for and the fans have something to sing about.’

Pompey now have 10 games remaining this season to seal their place in the Championship at the seventh time of asking.

Five of those games take place on home soil with Burton Albion arriving after next weekend’s trip to Blackpool. Barnsley, Derby, Shrewsbury and Wigan are the other sides who then come to Fratton Park.

Mousinho wants to see more of the fervent support from Pompey fans witnessed on Saturday.

He added: ‘Today was largely about that, getting over the line and getting a result.

‘For a lot of the game we didn’t play as well as we could’ve done.

‘There was plenty of good stuff there, but that’s what it’s all about.