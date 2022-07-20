Joe Morrell will miss the start of the season for Pompey through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The midfielder is expected to be sidelined for three weeks following a ‘minor’ procedure to address a hernia problem.

Morrell experienced the discomfort while on international duty with Wales during another hectic summer in fixture terms.

Unfortunately the issue hasn’t gone away, prompting him to miss Pompey’s last three friendlies against Bristol City, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

It’s another blow to Morrell, who last month broke a toe while on international duty for Wales against Holland in a Nations League fixture.

And he will be out of action for the League One curtain raiser at Sheffield Wednesday (July 30).

Cowley told The News: ‘Joe’s had a grumbling groin. He felt it first with Wales at their training camp, it’s a very low level but it has been irritating him.

‘We thought we’d get it checked. A lot of players get a sportsman’s hernia, which is like a little bulge in the muscular wall, so they put meshes in to resolve the issue.

‘He’s previously had that but the hernia has come back and affected some of the stitching of gauze, which we've tidied up.

‘It’s a very straightforward operation, it’s minor.

‘He came back from being with Wales this summer about 10 days late, because of his workload and injury, but was right at the top of the running straightaway.’

Representing good news is the progress of Sean Raggett, who has been absent from the Blues’ last three friendlies along with Morrell.

The central defender came off with a back problem in the 2-0 success over Qatar SC in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia.

However, he has now returned to full training and Cowley believes The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season will be ready for Saturday’s visit of Coventry to Fratton Park.

The Blues’ head coach added: ‘Sean is out training now, we could have played him at Leyton Orient.

‘We had the choice of playing him then or playing him on Saturday (against Coventry), but we thought we’d give him a little more time.