Injured Portsmouth captain Clark Roberson joins travelling Fratton faithful in away end at Rotherham

Clark Robertson in the away end at the New York Stadium. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Rather than head to corporate hospitality or the directors’ box for this afternoon’s game at the New York Stadium, the injured defender has decided to enjoy it in the company of the Pompey supporters in the away end.

Robertson is no strange to Rotherham, having made 69 appearances for the Millers during a three-year period before joining the Blues on a free transfer in the summer.

And no doubt he’d rather be taking part in matters on the pitch instead of watching on from the stands.

However, a thigh injury he picked up last month will keep him out of action until around Christmas.

So, in the meantime, what better way to enjoy his Pompey experience than join the supporters in the away end on the road.

Hopefully, he and those around them will have plenty to cheer about.