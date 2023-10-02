Injury leaves Portsmouth anxiously playing waiting game ahead of Wycombe visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues skipper is nursing an ankle injury he picked up during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wigan.

Pack was withdrawn from the action at the DW stadium just after the hour mark following a challenge from Charlie Wyke that subsequently saw the Latics striker sent off by referee Will Finnie.

Speaking ahead of the game against Wycombe, John Mousinho said the 32-year-old will be determined to be involved as the Blues look to maintain their place at the top of League One.

Yet the Pompey head coach conceded it was ‘touch and go’ whether the midfielder would be involved.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Marlon’s okay. He took a bit of a knock on Saturday. He tried to play on but I think it was a bit too much for him in the end.

‘I think the full force of Charlie Wyke coming down on you from a challenge that was ultimately a red card saw Marlon come off relatively early.

‘He’s touch and go at the moment. We’ll put him out there on the grass tomorrow and give him a fitness test and see if he’s ready. If he’s good to go, we’ll play him.

Pompey midfielder Marlon Pack is an injury doubt for the Blues' game against Wycombe on Tuesday night

‘He’s the sort of character that will want to get through it, we probably all saw that on Saturday.

‘We’re keen to get him back and it’s going to be a late fitness test tomorrow before we make a decision.’

Pack has started all 10 of Pompey’s league games to date as he proves to be a key figure in the Blues’ promotion push.

A potential absence could open the door for Ben Stevenson to step up, with the holding midfielder yet to feature in League One this term following his summer arrival from Forest Green Rovers.

However, Mousinho was hopeful that Pack would pull through.

He added: ‘Marlon’s obviously taken a knock to the ankle, but it’s one of those, when it’s strapped up, sometimes they can be quite stable.