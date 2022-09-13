Pompey right-back Joe Rafferty misses tonight's trip to Burton through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Joe Rafferty missed the Pirelli Stadium clash through injury, not travelling with Danny Cowley’s squad on Monday afternoon.

However, with Connor Ogilvie now available following the birth of his son, he comes in at right-back.

That represents the sole alteration to the side which impressively beat Peterborough 2-1 in Pompey’s most recent outing.

As a consequence, Clark Robertson continues at left-back having deputised for Ogilvie against the Posh and weighed in with an assist.

There is also a change to the bench, with Michael Jacobs absent through the groin issue he felt while warming-up on-pitch before the Peterborough match.

That earns Zak Swanson a return to the bench - also offering right-back cover for Ogilvie.

Pompey: Griffiths, Ogilvie, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Dale, Pack, Lowery, Curtis, Scarlett, Bishop.