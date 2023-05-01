John Westwood’s latest misdemeanour was entering the female toilets area in the Fratton End at half-time against Sheffield Wednesday in March.

As a consequence, the 60-year-old’s fourth ban of the campaign sees him barred from all Blues matches, including friendlies, until August 11.

Yet he remains a controversial figure – and here are our readers’ opinions of the Petersfield bookshop owner and his behaviour.

Facebook

Vince Bramble: You’re a legend in one way... and a plank in another. But a true Pompey fan… who cares what others say… you love Portsmouth FC. FACT.

Erik Bartlett: His latest antic with identifying as a woman was very disrespectful to transgendered people and the LGBT community. Hopefully he learns to love himself because respecting others has to be welcomed. Good luck Westy. PUP

John Westwood has been slapped with a five-month Pompey ban after a series of incidents this season.

Clark Davies: Great bloke - atmosphere definitely gone downhill without him - thought load of people said his bell and the drums stopped others creating a better atmosphere with different songs etc. - well what’s the excuse now then? And don’t bring up the performances have been dire because there were plenty like that earlier in the season when John was in the ground and it was nowhere near as quiet as it has been recently!!!.

Daniel Kirby: I think John’s mental health has to be considered in this. I’m genuinely glad he didn’t receive a longer ban, as I’d fear for his well being. He has acknowledged his behaviour deserved the punishment he received and is ready to change; which is a positive start. He must be given a clean slate when he comes back. I sit in the North Stand and even we can see the Fratton End has changed without his presence.

Amanda Winter: When sober and not Pompey John, he is lovely. When drunk and in his smelly outfit, he is a vile individual who sees a football stadium as not being the place for women and children. If he loves the club so much, turn up sober and enjoy the game. If he can’t change why should the rest of us be subjected to his sexist vile attitude?

Ted Cook: He has been very kind to me …..inside of him beats a heart of gold.

John Westwood is not allowed into any Pompey game until August 11, having been given a five-month ban.

Chris Whitewick: Jonny Westwood is the kindest, nicest man. He dedicates his whole life to our fantastic club and over the years has spent thousands of money and time travelling anywhere to watch us play through good times and bad! Yes he’s old school but he generates so much atmosphere and gives the Fratton end a real heartbeat! The club should realise that he IS the most recognised football supporter in the country, a real ambassador for this club, and I’m pleased to say a good friend PUP PTID

Ben Jones: It is important that he recognises that he has created the problem himself and needs to change. If he has, he will be welcomed back

Benedict Wallis: Say what you want about him, he loves our club more than anything. Behaviour has gotten out of hand but the club needs him just as much as he needs the club

Andy Harper: Have a few pints mate, like many of us, but you go too far and are almost blind drunk every game. You see this has been brought on yourself and I'd almost certainly put it down to the drink. Get ya self sorted mush and come back a better man for it

Michelle Littlewood: Time for him to grow up and move into the 21st century. Hopefully he’s telling the truth about changing his ways.

Twitter

@adarkelimited: This subject is too nuanced for Twitter. He’s not a bad bloke and does care, but has also acted like an idiot many, many times. From a mental health perspective this shouldn’t become a pile on but that doesn’t make his behaviour acceptable either. He deserves a chance to change.

@princessclairin: Still ‘it’s not me, I didn’t actually do that’. Yes, yes you did. The first step to getting help is taking responsibility and he seems still in denial. Shame, no-one wants to stop him watching football, but if he thinks this, he will not change.

@ebrbtfwfdb: Give up the silly outfit and go back to being the respected fan you once were.

@gjb1971: He’s right, he is treated to a different standard. The only reason he isn’t banned permanently is because of who he is. I can’t imagine any ‘normal’ Pompey fan being given four bans, they’d have been gone long before.

@omridge: Hope he does make changes in his behaviour and come back. I think the atmosphere is better with him. He has done so much for this club.

@phil_t67: Just control the drinking, that’s it, it isn’t any good for your health for one thing and it gets you in bother.

@peadubya66: I genuinely want to see him back at Fratton but he needs guidance as I feel the beer makes him act the way he does. He is part of the Pompey experience, love him or loathe him. He needs Pompey in his life but maybe he needs a little help as well?

@mpfjames: Had some great away days on his minibus and some laughs, but it’s time to modernise and get with the times. I miss hearing the bell and smelling the smell. See you soon John

@pompeyaj1: I've spoken to him, he just wants to follow his team, not sure anyone knows how broken he is. He doesn't use social media so knows nothing about what some are saying about him.

@Ruffy_Roy: The stuff coming out of his mouth just isn’t appropriate in a time of more and more female and young fans coming to the ground. Needs to change. Be a fan, not a bigot!

