Colby Bishop grabbed two and Christian Saydee notched the other as John Mousinho’s men made it 13 matches unbeaten in the drive towards the Championship.
Results elsewhere mean the Blues are now 11 points clear of third place with six matches remaining – and here are our player ratings...
1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Christian Saydee (15) scores, Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Portsmouth Portsmouth midfielder Marlon Pack (7) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth at Adams Park, High Wycombe, England on 29 March 2024.
Pompey goalscorer Christian Saydee celebrates with Marlon Pack in the 3-1 win at Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Will Norris - 7
Had no chance with Butcher's goal and took a couple of excellent takes in challenging areas. Distribution not of usual high standard, overhitting a few to poor Lane who had to give chase. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson - 8
Retained the right-back spot ahead of Rafferty following a good game at Peterborough and again proved a solid choice. Great sliding last-ditch tackle on Taylor to prevent what looked a certain goal in the second half. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 8
Didn’t lose a header all afternoon and comfortably won the intriguing battle with Kone. Power, heart and desire, what a season he’s having. Photo: Jason Brown
