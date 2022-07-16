The new striker starts for Danny Cowley’s side at Priestfield as their pre-season preparations continue.

Pigott’s season-long loan arrival from Ipswich Town was confirmed late last night, and he immediately goes into the starting XI against Neil Harris’ side.

Josh Griffiths also starts for Danny Cowley’s side, but Alex Bass is absent from the Blues squad at Priestfield.

Joe Pigott. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Triallist Terell Thomas remains with Pompey, with the former Charlton man on the bench.

There’s the positive sight of Reeco Hackett back in action with the winger starting after his injury issues.

Sean Raggett, Joe Morell, Liam Vincent, Jayden Reid and Denver Hume are all absent from Cowley’s squad.