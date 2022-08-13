Colby Bishop opened the scoring for Pompey in the 30th minute.

'Is proving one hell of a signing.... A real livewire' - Portsmouth match ratings from 2-0 win at Cheltenham

Pompey proved too hot to handle as they recorded a 2-0 win at a sun-soaked Whaddon Road.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:05 pm

Goals from Colby Bishop – one of which was a penalty – either side of half-time secured the Blues their first win of the new League One season.

It maintains Danny Cowley’s side’s unbeaten start to the season and moves Pompey up to ninth.

Here’s how The News rated the performance as temperatures rose to 33 degrees in Gloucestershire.

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Did what was asked of him. Can't do more than that.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

Another solid performance from the right-back as he proves a shrewd piece of business.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 9

Had a real tussle with on-loan Saints striker Dan Nlundulu - but there was only going to be one winner.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

4. Michael Morrison - 8

Proved rock solid in the heart of the back line and set Bishop for his opener.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales
BluesPortsmouthPompeyGloucestershireLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 4