Is this now best Portsmouth line-up after transfer window's close? Faithful have say

The transfer window has closed and John Mousinho now knows the players he has to work with over the first half of the campaign.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST

But what is now the best Pompey line-up Mousinho can send into action? We’ve been asking for your views on the subject and, as ever, you have come forward with plenty of views on the matter.

Pompey fans have been having their say on their side's best team after the transfer window's close. Pic: Jason Brown.

1. Pompey's best line-up

Pompey fans have been having their say on their side's best team after the transfer window's close. Pic: Jason Brown. Photo: Jason Brown

No surprise Norris was clearly the favoured choice between the sticks after a strong start to his Pompey career.

2. Will Norris

No surprise Norris was clearly the favoured choice between the sticks after a strong start to his Pompey career. Photo: Jason Brown

Wing-backs were actually the favoured formation choice of the supporters, but whether it's 4-2-3-1 or 3--5-2 and its variants Rafferty was preferred over Zak Swanson - who definitely also had his supporters.

3. Joe Rafferty

Wing-backs were actually the favoured formation choice of the supporters, but whether it's 4-2-3-1 or 3--5-2 and its variants Rafferty was preferred over Zak Swanson - who definitely also had his supporters. Photo: Jason Brown

Been a revelation so far this season - reflected in the central defender's huge support among fans.

4. Regan Poole

Been a revelation so far this season - reflected in the central defender's huge support among fans. Photo: Jason Brown

