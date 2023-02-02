Is this Portsmouth's best starting XI and bench following January transfer window and when all players are back fit? - gallery
Injuries have given Pompey plenty of well-documented headaches this season.
They no doubt played a key factor in Danny Cowley’s sacking at the start of January, with the former Blues boss unable to call upon some of his better players on a consistent basis.
And they’re still impacting the Blues now under John Mousinho’s leadership.
That made the business concluded on transfer deadline day so important, with Paddy Lane strengthening a left-wing position devoid of both Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Di’Shon Bernard’s arrival shores up a central-defensive department that is currently without the injured Clark Robertson and Michael Morrison, who completed a move back to Cambridge in January.
Coupled with the earlier arrivals of goalkeeper Matt Macey and defender Ryley Towler, there’s the potential for Pompey to have a very different look about them over the second half of the season.
A look that could also be transformed when the Blues’ walking wounded – including long-term absentees Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery – return to the fray.
That guarantees a totally different headache for Mousinho, who will have some tough decisions to make, not just to his starting XI but also his match-day squad.
So who can we expect to be involved and who runs the risk of being left sitting in the stands?
We take a look at what potentially lies ahead, IF the Blues ever report a clean bill of health and Mousinho sticks with a 4-3-3 formation.