Injuries have given Pompey plenty of well-documented headaches this season.

They no doubt played a key factor in Danny Cowley’s sacking at the start of January, with the former Blues boss unable to call upon some of his better players on a consistent basis.

And they’re still impacting the Blues now under John Mousinho’s leadership.

That made the business concluded on transfer deadline day so important, with Paddy Lane strengthening a left-wing position devoid of both Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Di’Shon Bernard’s arrival shores up a central-defensive department that is currently without the injured Clark Robertson and Michael Morrison, who completed a move back to Cambridge in January.

Coupled with the earlier arrivals of goalkeeper Matt Macey and defender Ryley Towler, there’s the potential for Pompey to have a very different look about them over the second half of the season.

A look that could also be transformed when the Blues’ walking wounded – including long-term absentees Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery – return to the fray.

That guarantees a totally different headache for Mousinho, who will have some tough decisions to make, not just to his starting XI but also his match-day squad.

So who can we expect to be involved and who runs the risk of being left sitting in the stands?

We take a look at what potentially lies ahead, IF the Blues ever report a clean bill of health and Mousinho sticks with a 4-3-3 formation.

1 . Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop, Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough United and Portsmouth at London Road, Peterborough, England on 28 January 2023. Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop, Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough United and Portsmouth at London Road, Peterborough, England on 28 January 2023. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Matt Macey - goalkeeper The Luton loanee was brought in last month to be the Blues' No1. Nothing has happened to date to suggest that won't be the case for the rest of the season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Zak Swanson - right-back The former Gunner's form has made fans quickly forget about Joe Rafferty, who remains out with a groin problem. Would still expect to get the nod when Rafferty returns, but will need to ensure he maintains consistent levels. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Sean Raggett - centre-back 1 The arrival of Di'Shon Bernard puts Raggett's place in the starting XI under the microscope. The former Norwich man is a popular figure at Fratton Park. He's served Pompey well in his time at the club but some question his quality. Would expect him to continue to play key role, but the pressure will be on him. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales