The Twittersphere has been asking football fans up and down the country to name their club’s best possible team using one player only from each of the last 11 seasons.
Mark McMahon undertook the task for Pompey. Here’s what he came up with for a 4-4-2 formation.
Note: It’s harder than you think!
1. Checkatrade Trophy FINAL - Sunderland v Portsmouth - 31/03/19
Portsmouthâ€™s players arrive at Wembley - Branding outside the Portsmouth dressing room
Some big names have played for Pompey over the past 11 seasons. Photo: Joe Pepler
2. Goalkeeper: Gavin Bazunu (2021-22 season)
Pompey have had some decent goalkeepers at Fratton Park during the past 11 seasons - David Forde, Craig MacGillivray, Matt Macey. There's an argument, especially, for Forde and MacGillivray, for them to be included in this Pompey XI. But, realistically, Bazunu is probably the best keeper on paper and this was evident during his one season at Fratton Park. Sixteen clean sheets for a side that fell disappointingly short isn't bad at all. Also worth bearing in mind is the fact that if Forde was chosen for his 2016-17 title-winning displays, then there's some key players from that team that cannot be picked. It's all about choosing your options carefully. Photo: Paul Thompson
3. Right-back: Adam Webster (2013-14)
Let's face it, the 2013-14 season is one we'll all gladly forget as Pompey finished their League Two campaign in 13th place. Some of the players the Blues turned to that year were bang average to say the least, which limits our choice of player here. Thankfully, there were a few gems beginning to sparkle, including Jed Wallace and Jack Whatmough, while there was the odd experienced campaigner who did a decent job, too - Patrick Agyemang, David Connolly, Simon Ferry, Ricky Holmes. But choosing one of those isn't really an option, given what's available in 2014-15 - another forgettable years for the Blues. So I've decided to go for Adam Webster, who only featured for Pompey four times that year. He's not a natural right-back, either. But if someone needs picking from that season, it might as well be him, leaving the door open for the likes of Wallace to be selected later on. Photo: National World
4. Centre-back: Ricardo Rocha (2012-13)
Pompey finished this season bottom of the League One table after a season full of drama, both on and off the pitch. In fairness, there were some decent players to pick from, from this year - David Connolly, Jed Wallace, Brian Howard, Gabor Gyepes, Izale McLeod and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. But if you're looking for a sprinkling of stardust among that season's squad, then there was none bigger that Ricardo Rocha. It won't go down as the Portuguese's best season at Fratton Park but he was still a class act and once again demonstrated his love for the club. Photo: Daniel Hambury