3 . Right-back: Adam Webster (2013-14)

Let's face it, the 2013-14 season is one we'll all gladly forget as Pompey finished their League Two campaign in 13th place. Some of the players the Blues turned to that year were bang average to say the least, which limits our choice of player here. Thankfully, there were a few gems beginning to sparkle, including Jed Wallace and Jack Whatmough, while there was the odd experienced campaigner who did a decent job, too - Patrick Agyemang, David Connolly, Simon Ferry, Ricky Holmes. But choosing one of those isn't really an option, given what's available in 2014-15 - another forgettable years for the Blues. So I've decided to go for Adam Webster, who only featured for Pompey four times that year. He's not a natural right-back, either. But if someone needs picking from that season, it might as well be him, leaving the door open for the likes of Wallace to be selected later on. Photo: National World