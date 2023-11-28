The former Accrington striker has netted 11 goals for Pompey this season

Colby Bishop had to go off with an ankle injury during the 2-0 success at Burton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey face an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Colby Bishop’s worrying injury.

The Blues’ top scorer didn’t reappear for the second half having hurt his left ankle during a challenge from Burton’s Sam Hughes.

He was subsequently put in a protective boot and given crutches, although John Mousinho is adamant both are precautionary.

It soured an important return to winning ways for Pompey, with a Bishop penalty and Alex Robertson earning a 2-0 success at the Pirelli Stadium.

Now the focus will be on the fitness of the 27-year-old, whose goals are pivotal to their promotion challenge.

Mousinho told The News: ‘That's the only negative of the night. Colby went over on his ankle right in front of the bench, I saw it straight away, his weight went over on his left ankle.

‘It doesn’t look brilliant, his ankle has swollen up. I think we’ve been really, really unlucky with it, there’s nothing we can do about it.

‘It wasn’t a bad challenge, the pitch is fine, Colby is very resilient. We’ll now have to see how that pans out over the next couple of days.

‘The boot and crutches are precautionary, but that’s not to say there’s not an injury there, he is definitely injured. As a precaution, you want to make sure you take as much weight off that ankle as possible - and we will review it over the next couple of days.’

Following the injury, Bishop returned to the pitch for the final two minutes of the first-half to see how it fared.

However, he headed in at the break limping away from the pitch - and was replaced at the break by Kusini Yengi.

Mousinho added: ‘I probably knew straight away that he wasn’t going to be right, but he had two minutes before half-time, just to make sure we got through and then made the right decision with the substitution.

‘We knew Colby would go out there and give us a couple of minutes and it wouldn't make it any worse. He had already turned his ankle, he wanted to try out anyway,