And while he would love an Abbey Stadium return in the future, he was non-committal over whether it could happen this month.

The Pompey defender has been linked with a January switch to United in a player-coach role.

Morrison signed a one-year deal with the Blues in July, going on to make 28 appearances so far this season.

Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths have already departed Fratton Park during the current window – and Morrison was asked whether he would be following them.

He told The News: ‘It depends on what the new manager wants and the direction of the football club because if you don’t win enough games there has to be changes.

‘Cambridge is somewhere special to me, I came up through the youth-team there. I’m from Haverhill originally, only 20 minutes outside Cambridge.

Michael Morrison, seen here in action against Spurs' Oliver Skipp, has been linked with a move back to first club Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I know the people that are there and it’s somewhere I came up through. It played a massive part in my life, obviously it has a special place.

‘Possibly I will go back there one day, I’ll have to see.

‘But I am contracted to Pompey until the end of the season. I signed for a year and have really enjoyed playing in front of the Pompey fans.

‘Obviously the beginning of the season was great. We are in a bit of a tough patch now, but are working really hard to get through that.

‘We’ll see where that goes after this season.’

Cambridge are 21st in League One, presently occupying the final relegation spot.

They are managed by Mark Bonner, who last season finished second to win promotion to League One for the first time since 2002.

Morrison came through the ranks at the Abbey Stadium and, at the age of 15, was the youngest player to feature for their reserves.