Now, 12 months later, Destiny Ojo is making up for lost time – and demonstrating his rich goal-scoring promise.

The third-year scholar netted his second goal in 24 hours after being introduced into John Mousinho’s squad for their friendly schedule.

The striker came off the bench at Privett Park on Friday night to register in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 Blues win.

It has been quite the return for the ex-Lancing youngster, who broke an ankle while training with Danny Cowley’s first-team in June 2022.

Sam Hudson, the under-18s’ lead professional development phase coach, told The News: ‘Destiny started last season really well in terms of the running and physical aspects, but was really unfortunate to break his ankle while with the first-team.

‘That pretty much ruined his season. It was a bit of a freak one, non-contact running onto the ball, there was nothing anybody could really do about it.

Destiny Ojo has scored twice in two pre-season appearances for the Blues. Picture: Dave Haines

‘So it’s great to see him mentally come back into a good place because, at such a young age, a significant injury like that can almost make or break careers.

‘Physically Destiny is stronger, when your bone heals it gets stronger as well, and with goals in each of his opening two appearances in pre-season it will do his confidence good.

‘From a physical perspective, we went through the right procedures with the medical team and doctors, so the return to play has been handled really carefully.

‘We didn’t want to rush him back but, at the same time, managed to get him 13 games at the end of last season, just to get used to playing football again.

‘He’s one of our third-year scholars, so a step above everyone else in terms of age groups, and has a loan to be announced shortly.

‘That will be great for him, being exposed against men is what Destiny needs from a physical perspective.’

Ojo was sidelined for seven months by his injury, before returning to the under-18s in February.

He went on to score three goals in 13 appearances – and has now joined his Academy team-mates in catching the eye during the first-team’s friendly programme.

Hudson added: ‘As always with these lads, there are still things to improve because they are still young.

‘The great thing I’ve found working at Pompey is there’s loads of dialogue with the first-team staff and what they want, so, from a coaching perspective, we can translate those messages over.