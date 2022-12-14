The Pompey striker admitted his move to Fratton Park hadn’t worked out how he’d anticipated this season after arriving from Ipswich Town on loan.

But the 29-year-old stated he’s still not given up on reversing his fortunes, after returning to the first-team fray and delivering an outstanding free-kick in the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy success over Stevenage.

Pigott was given his first start since the FA Cup win over Hereford on November 4, as his side made it to the last eight of the competition.

There is no recall clause in Ipswich’s favour next month as the January window opens, but the former AFC Wimbledon man expects the chance to play this season - either at Pompey or elsewhere.

He said: ‘I just want to play football.

‘Portsmouth is a fantastic place to play football and the opportunity to play here is one I really want to take. Hopefully I will still get that chance.

‘Hereford was my last (significant) minutes, so that’s not enough for me. Not enough at all.

Joe Pigott celebrates his goal against Stevenage.

‘Without a doubt I would (have wanted to play more than he has).

‘We have got a dialogue (With Cowley).

‘The boys up front have been doing pretty well and Dane and Colby is a partnership he likes.

‘I have to accept that. We have different qualities, but that is obviously the partnership he’s looking towards at the moment.

Joe Pigott

‘If I don’t get any opportunities it will be something we speak about. Hopefully I will, though.

‘We can have a decent dialogue and there’s plenty of games and time for things to happen yet, so we’ll see what happens.

‘It would be great to play here, but I want to play football at the end of the day. That has to be the priority, because it hasn’t quite happened.’

Pigott explained a hip injury has affected his availability for a period of the time he hasn’t been on pitch for Pompey.

But that spanned around 10 days and certainly isn’t an issue for the front man moving forward.

Pigott added: ‘I had a hip problem which bothered me for 10 days, but it wasn’t too bad really.

‘It’s not ongoing and is all good now. It’s no reason for me not to play.