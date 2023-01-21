‘It means a lot to me’: Joe Morrell on the ‘best’ goal of his career in Portsmouth win over Exeter City
Joe Morrell savoured the most meaningful goal of his career as he opened his Pompey account against Exeter City.
The midfielder grabbed his first finish for nearly FIVE years in the 2-0 success at Fratton Park, which marked the start of John Mousinho’s tenure with victory.
Morrell atoned for a miss seconds earlier, as he got into the box once again and saw Jamal Blackman spill his effort into the net in the 74th minute.
The Wales international admitted it made for a special moment, with the goal contributing significantly to a success which puts Pompey’s poor league form to bed.
Morrell said: ‘This is my best goal in terms of it meaning a lot to me.
‘It means a lot to play for this club and is something everyone in that Fratton End will dream of doing.
‘So I feel very fortunate that I was able to do that.
‘I’m not really someone who’s experienced in those situations.
‘It’s something I have to do better with definitely and I didn’t think I’d get another chance.
‘In those situations I have to do better, certainly.
‘But I kept optimistic and made the box a second time - and it paid off.’
Morrell saw a finish officially scrubbed off for Lincoln against Bolton in 2020, with it eventually marked down as a Josh Emmanuel own goal.
The 26-year-old may not be known for his finishing prowess, but feels more chances will come with Mousinho in charge - after being detailed to get further forward by his new boss.
Morrell added: ‘It’s something he’s put a big emphasis on.
‘We played with a six and two eights which we haven’t done for a while.
‘There was a big emphasis on having numbers in the box and making the box.
‘I haven’t been able to do that this or last season because of the system.
‘But moving forward I want to feel comfortable doing that.
‘I need to work on my finishing, but the closer you are to the box the more opportunities you get.
‘So I’ll keep practising and working on my technique - and keeping trying to arrive in the box.’