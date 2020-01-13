Kenny Jackett has reached 150 games as Pompey boss.

And in doing so becomes the first manager since Jim Smith to register the landmark during a single spell in charge.

Kenny Jackett marked his 150th game as Pompey boss on Saturday - with his 78th victory. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett marked the feat when he oversaw Saturday’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

It represented his 78th Blues win in all competitions since arriving in June 2017 to replace Paul Cook at the helm.

Remarkably, Jackett now boasts a 52 per cent win ratio – the only Pompey manager of the post-war era to be above 50 per cent.

He eclipses Paul Cook (48.59 per cent) and Harry Redknapp’s first period as boss (46.55 per cent) when comparing winning returns.

It’s a statistic which may not be applauded by everyone, considering all of Jackett’s league matches have been at League One level, while also includes the EFL Trophy.

Nonetheless, when confronted with the challenges of this current Blues era, the 58-year-old’s record is outstanding.

The late Smith was the last boss to break the 150-game barrier during almost four years in charge at Fratton Park.

He totalled 200 matches, with his final outing occurring against Leicester City in the FA Cup in January 1995 – a decisive 1-0 loss.

Incidentally, Smith, who took the Blues to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1992, possessed a win ratio of 41.50 per cent.

His replacement, Terry Fenwick, had been closest to next reaching 150, although the former England defender was dismissed just one short in January 1998.

A 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City signalled his 149th game in charge after two years and 11 months with the club, opening the door for Alan Ball’s second spell.

Of Redknapp’s two successful periods with Pompey, he oversaw 116 games with a win ratio of 46.55 per cent during his first spell and 127 matches at 42.51 per cent during a second which ended in October 2008.

Jackett has lost just 41 of his 150 fixtures, with an average of 1.56 goals scored per game and 1.12 goals conceded.

And with Pompey still involved in three competitions at this stage, there could yet be more success at the season’s culmination.