Dave Birmingham brought his boxing adventure to a close in style with an emotional farewell victory.

The former Pompey defender outpointed wily former Southern Area champion Jamie Speight with a six-round success at South Parade Pier last Friday.

The pair served up an entertaining contest for a partisan crowd in the lightweight showdown.

And it proved a night packed full of emotion for the 38-year-old as he sent his loyal following home happy.

Birmingham said: ‘I enjoyed it and everyone who came along said they enjoyed it. I’m really happy.

‘He made it an interesting night’s work and a good fight, but it was a satisfying way to go out and the crowd were amazing. They made it an emotional night.

Jamie Chamberlain on his way to victory over Dean Evans. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the journey and it’s one I wouldn’t change for a second.

‘I’ve always been grateful and overwhelmed for the support I’ve received.

‘These people slog their guts out at work and they then spend their hard-earned money to support me. I’m truly thankful for that.’

After two shots at the Southern Area title, travelling to Ireland to face former world title challenger Paul Hyland Jr and building a 9-4 record after moving into the pro ranks at the age of 34, Birmingham is certain now is the right time to end his professional journey.

George Lamport was victorious over Geiboord Omier at South Parade Pier. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

He added:‘This is the end.

‘I’ve spoken to my team and they feel there is more for me to give but I’ve called it.

‘I’ve had two cracks at the Southern Area title and shared the ring with some gentlemen of the sport.

‘It would certainly take a massive fight for me to say I would carry on.

‘So, for me, it’s time for the family and to go into the coaching side of things now.

‘I want to go on to the next chapter and relive nights like Friday with the next generation.’

Elsewhere on the Atlantic Promotions card, Waterlooville’s lightweight Jamie Chamberlain looked impressive on the way to 40-36 points success over tough journeyman Dean Evans.

And Fareham’s George Lamport put on a slick and comfortable display on the way to a 60-54 six-round points win over Geiboord Omier in their light-middleweight meeting.