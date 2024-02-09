Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having finally left home at the age of 26, Owen Moxon is already returning.

It has been a mere nine days since his departure, yet the decision to go back to Carlisle is driven entirely by work commitments rather than the need to combat raging homesickness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture computer dictates Pompey are to visit Brunton Park in League One action on Saturday - orchestrating a swift reunion for the midfielder they recruited on deadline day.

Hailing from the Denton Holme area of the city, Moxon grew up a Carlisle fan, occasional ball boy, and spent seven years in their Academy.

After 26 years living in Carlisle, Owen Moxon has made the break to join Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Even during spells at Queen of the South, Gretna and Annan Athletic, he remained in the city, while last season the local lad fittingly led his home-town club to League One.

Understandably, it represented a huge wretch to swap Cumbria for the south coast, yet one Moxon is adamant was necessary for his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘I have always lived in Carlisle. I grew up in Denton Holme with my mum, dad and brother, then I moved on my own to London Road, five-10 minutes away, but everywhere is close.

‘Even when I played in Scotland, I kept living there. At Queens, I travelled to Glasgow as part of a car school. For Annan, it was only 35 minutes from mine.

‘It was tough to finally leave, but I feel it’s the right time for me to move on in my career.

‘Considering my age, what I did last year, and how we won promotion as a team, this is the right step for me. I was comfortable, I’m from there, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and try something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With Pompey being a club at the top of the table, wanting to be in the Championship, it’s definitely where I want to be, it was a no-brainer. It was tough deep down to leave, but the right thing to do.

‘I needed a change of scenery, something new. It’s scary, but doesn’t phase me. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve away from Carlisle.

Owen Moxon made 82 appearances and scored nine times for home-town club Carlisle. Picture: Getty Images

‘I believe it may help me in certain aspects of my game. Perhaps I might be a bit more professional, there won’t be distractions - not that there were anyway - and it could make me a bit more focussed.’

Having already rejected a new Carlisle deal, rendering him a free agent at the season’s end, Pompey swooped, agreeing an undisclosed fee and a three-and-a-year year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His signing had already been agreed before fellow central midfielder Joe Morrell sustained a season-ending injury at Oxford United.

And, following a seven-minute cameo at Northampton last weekend, Moxon finds himself back in Cumbria.

He added: ‘I still have my house there, with my girlfriend and dog, Cairo, having stayed behind. Hopefully they’ll follow me down to Portsmouth.

‘With the move being so last minute and me wanting to be here, I thought I’d deal with all that afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My missus came down for my debut against Northampton, she absolutely loved seeing the place for the first time, which is a bonus, and I’ll see her on Saturday.