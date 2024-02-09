'It took 26 years to leave Carlisle - now I'm back nine days later!': Portsmouth new boy on why he chose the south coast
Having finally left home at the age of 26, Owen Moxon is already returning.
It has been a mere nine days since his departure, yet the decision to go back to Carlisle is driven entirely by work commitments rather than the need to combat raging homesickness.
The fixture computer dictates Pompey are to visit Brunton Park in League One action on Saturday - orchestrating a swift reunion for the midfielder they recruited on deadline day.
Hailing from the Denton Holme area of the city, Moxon grew up a Carlisle fan, occasional ball boy, and spent seven years in their Academy.
Even during spells at Queen of the South, Gretna and Annan Athletic, he remained in the city, while last season the local lad fittingly led his home-town club to League One.
Understandably, it represented a huge wretch to swap Cumbria for the south coast, yet one Moxon is adamant was necessary for his career.
He told The News: ‘I have always lived in Carlisle. I grew up in Denton Holme with my mum, dad and brother, then I moved on my own to London Road, five-10 minutes away, but everywhere is close.
‘Even when I played in Scotland, I kept living there. At Queens, I travelled to Glasgow as part of a car school. For Annan, it was only 35 minutes from mine.
‘It was tough to finally leave, but I feel it’s the right time for me to move on in my career.
‘Considering my age, what I did last year, and how we won promotion as a team, this is the right step for me. I was comfortable, I’m from there, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and try something new.
‘With Pompey being a club at the top of the table, wanting to be in the Championship, it’s definitely where I want to be, it was a no-brainer. It was tough deep down to leave, but the right thing to do.
‘I needed a change of scenery, something new. It’s scary, but doesn’t phase me. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve away from Carlisle.
‘I believe it may help me in certain aspects of my game. Perhaps I might be a bit more professional, there won’t be distractions - not that there were anyway - and it could make me a bit more focussed.’
Having already rejected a new Carlisle deal, rendering him a free agent at the season’s end, Pompey swooped, agreeing an undisclosed fee and a three-and-a-year year contract.
His signing had already been agreed before fellow central midfielder Joe Morrell sustained a season-ending injury at Oxford United.
And, following a seven-minute cameo at Northampton last weekend, Moxon finds himself back in Cumbria.
He added: ‘I still have my house there, with my girlfriend and dog, Cairo, having stayed behind. Hopefully they’ll follow me down to Portsmouth.
‘With the move being so last minute and me wanting to be here, I thought I’d deal with all that afterwards.
‘My missus came down for my debut against Northampton, she absolutely loved seeing the place for the first time, which is a bonus, and I’ll see her on Saturday.
‘Although I won’t see Cairo, unfortunately. Dogs aren’t allowed into games!’