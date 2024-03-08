Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Crazy’ Ricardo Rocha admits he should have seen red for his iconic Pompey moment against Southampton.

David Norris’ stoppage-time equaliser in the April 2012 south-cast derby entered Fratton folklore and continues to be toasted on each anniversary.

Ricardo Rocha is booked after striking Adam Lallana in Pompey's 2-2 draw at Southampton in April 2012. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Yet Rocha’s contribution is also fondly remembered by many Blues fans, albeit centring on an unsavoury clash with Adam Lallana.

When Pompey’s central defender accidentally kicked a ball into a Southampton fan while aiming for the advertising hoardings, he was confronted by an angry Lallana.

Rocha responded by clipping the midfielder around the face in view of referee Neil Swarbrick - although somehow escaped with merely a booking.

And the former Portugal international also concedes he got lucky.

He told The News: ‘What happened with Lallana was crazy. Even in Benfica, I had some crazy moments, my mind would just stop and I did something a little stupid.

‘At that moment I didn’t mean to strike the fan with the ball, I just wanted to hit the publicity board and I couldn't. After that I said “Sorry” to the fan - and Lallana said to me “What are you doing?”. So I smacked him in the face.

‘At least I only got the yellow card. I was lucky not to get sent off because, in those games, anything can happen. With big rivalries, you always try to be focused and concentrated, but it can be difficult.

‘I had already received a few red cards at Pompey by that stage, I didn’t want to get any more!

‘It was a special game. Sometimes I watch David Norris’ goal back, it’s just unbelievable. The way the fans reacted and celebrated, even though we just got one point, that looked like a win because Southampton were going for promotion.’

David Norris celebrates his famous St Mary's leveller in April 2012.

Ultimately, that St Mary’s 2-2 draw didn’t deny Southampton a place in the Premier League, although those two dropped points proved crucial in the title race.

Instead Reading claimed the crown after finishing one point ahead of Nigel Adkins’ men in the two automatic promotion slots.

As for Pompey, they were relegated four games later following a 2-1 home defeat to Derby in April 2012.

Nonetheless, that south-coast derby draw remains fondly remembered by Blues followers.

Rocha added: ‘Football fans can say “Why are they celebrating a draw?”, but they don’t know what we had been through that season and how special it was for us.

‘We were struggling and knew how special and important it was for the fans. You can see how everybody celebrated that goal, it meant so much to all of us.

‘It was a union between the fans, players and staff, always together because we love the club. Afterwards, the whole city was talking about that game against Southampton, they were proud.