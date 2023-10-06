Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the right-back has credited transformational work off the pitch for driving the Blues’ exciting promotion bid.

John Mousinho’s men host Port Vale on Saturday hoping to strengthen their grip on the League One leadership race following four straight victories.

According to Rafferty, the encouraging start to the season reflects crucial strides made improving the training ground and other off-field aspects.

Certainly the former Liverpool apprentice has observed crucial upgrades on how he found the club upon his July 2022 switch from Preston.

Rafferty told The News: ‘There has been a lot of improvement around the place, there is a positive vibe, and everyone at the moment is loving being here.

‘I know that’s easy to say while we are doing really well, but it's important we stay on that when things don’t go our way.

‘When I first arrived here, arguably it wasn’t up to how it should have been, that's being brutally honest, that’s how it was.

Joe Rafferty can sense positive change around Fratton Park as Pompey eye promotion. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘But we are getting to a place where we want to be, we can see that and really appreciate that. Little one per cents all add up.

‘The place is now a lot better, little bits that needed doing around the place – and I can be here all day pointing them out – are now all getting ironed out.

‘The changing rooms, facilities, food, work has been done in the players’ gym, basically general work which needs to be done is getting done and that's all you can ask.

‘We are not asking for the finished article, that’s never going to happen, but there is a general feeling that things are a lot more positive around the place and it all helps.

‘Little things all add up to a big thing – and if we can keep that up then it will be massive for us at the end of the season.’

Rafferty had spent two-and-a-half years at Preston, experiencing Championship football, before arriving at Fratton Park.

Naturally it’s an infrastructure which differs to the one he found on the south coast – but the 30-year-old is encouraged with Pompey progression.

He added: ‘To be brutally honest, Preston’s facilities were a lot better.

‘Listen, it’s hard to compare, Preston have been an established Championship club for a number of years now. This club has been to the top then all the way down to the bottom, it has struggled and it is work in progress.