Table-topping Pompey are now five points clear at the summit of League One after Saturday's draw

John Mousinho insists his League One leaders would be ‘stupid’ if they didn’t explore the January window.

Yet he has urged caution over how Pompey approach their transfer business during a pivotal period.

A disappointing 1-1 draw against Fleetwood on Saturday has left the Blues five points clear at the top of the table heading into Christmas Day.

John Mousinho reflects on how Pompey will approach the January transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Unquestionably it’s a welcome position of strength in the promotion chase - now they must build on that advantage.

And with January looming, Mousinho recognises the importance of building on their racing start in pursuit of the Championship.

He told The News: ‘I don’t think there’s any pressing need to make signings at the moment, but the fact we are top and the fact we are doing as well as we are, means it would be stupid of us not to look at how we can strengthen.

‘The backing’s there from the ownership, we’ve had that conversation. What we don't want is to waste any money for the sake of it.

‘There’s a fine balance between making sure we protect the interests of the club and not missing out on anything out there. So we’re working extremely hard to make sure if anything becomes available we’re involved.

‘Nothing is clear at the moment even though we are only 8-9 days from the window. The most obvious players who you think might be available, it’s still not 100 per cent yet.

‘The minute that first transfer happens there’s a knock-on effect, all the permutations change. So the only thing we’re doing at the moment is being unbelievably well-prepared for any eventuality.

‘I would be surprised if we didn’t sign anyone, but we’re not going to force anything. If we think it’s a really good opportunity to bring that player into the club, they have to strengthen the squad,

‘We have put ourselves into a good position, we have to maintain that high bar, whoever comes in has to make us better. There’s no point bringing someone in who isn’t going to make us stronger.’

Certainly another central defender is high on the wish list, as demonstrated in the recent Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon when Joe Rafferty had to deputise.

Other positions in the squad are also under scrutiny, albeit with an easing injury list now boosting numbers.

Nonetheless, Ipswich last January showed the importance of the window with the recruitment of George Hurst, Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke - all from the Premier League.

Mousinho added: ‘Ipswich strengthened last January, but I would say they recruited well. That’s the big part of it, making sure we don’t throw money at stuff for the sake of it and not being the right one.

‘Every other club will be looking to strengthen as well, January is a really good opportunity for everybody, so we must make sure we keep up the competition.