'It would've been playable': Portsmouth boss on controversial decision of call off Crewe clash leaving both sides fuming

The Pompey boss feels the game could’ve taken place if the Railwaymen ground staff had been given the time to get the League One clash on.

Referee Martin Coy made the decision to call off the clash after a 1.50pm pitch inspection following some heavy rainfall in Cheshire.

But with the rain stopping and skies brightening the surface improved, with forecasts suggesting no further rain this afternoon.

The referee takes the decision to call off today's game after a 1.50pm pitch inspection. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

That left players, staff and officials on both sides fuming at the outcome, as 1,500 travelling Pompey fans were left without a game to watch.

Cowley was clear on his view a game could’ve taken place as his team went in search of their third successive win.

He said: ‘Our staff were here early and had a good look at the pitch. It was playable.

‘We’d had quite a lot of rain in the past couple of hours and when we arrived the ref had done an informal inspection.

‘Then he said he wanted to make that a formal inspection at 1.45pm.

‘It was a difficult call, despite the fact we would’ve liked to play.

‘But I think it could’ve been playable with the right remedial work.’

Despite being frustrated by the decision, Cowley acknowledged referee Coy found himself in a difficult position when making a call over the game.

He was present on the pitch a number of times checking the roll of the ball, before deciding on an official inspection.

Crewe boss David Artell was livid at the ref not taking on board feedback from Crewe staff with knowledge of the surface.

Cowley added: ‘I know it’s very easy to blame the referees.

‘All I know is Martin Coy is an experienced referee and it’s a very difficult decision for him.

‘He came down yesterday and was away from his family, but he had a decision to make on the safety of the players.’

